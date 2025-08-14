UMNO backs AGC’s inquest into Zara Qairina’s death amid bullying claims

KUALA LUMPUR: UMNO has voiced strong support for the Attorney General’s Chambers’ decision to hold an inquest into the death of Form One student Zara Qairina Mahathir.

The party’s secretary-general, Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki, emphasised the need for an independent and transparent investigation to uncover any criminal involvement.

He stated that UMNO’s Supreme Council, led by president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, unanimously backed the move during a recent meeting.

“UMNO is deeply saddened by Zara Qairina’s tragic death, which is suspected to be linked to bullying,” Asyraf Wajdi said.

He criticised the initial handling of the case, calling it weak and inconsistent with police standard operating procedures.

The AGC confirmed the inquest after reviewing the investigation report submitted by the Royal Malaysia Police.

The decision aligns with subsection 339(1) of the Criminal Procedure Code, ensuring a thorough legal process.

Bukit Aman CID director Datuk M. Kumar revealed that the case, initially treated as sudden death, would now probe potential criminal acts, including bullying.

A special CID team of nine officers was deployed to Sabah on Aug 11 to reinvestigate the incident.

Zara Qairina, 13, was pronounced dead at Queen Elizabeth I Hospital on July 17 after being found unconscious near her school dormitory the previous day. - Bernama