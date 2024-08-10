KUALA LUMPUR: UMNO is committed to strengthening the party and maintaining good cooperation with other parties in the Unity Government, says UMNO president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

The Deputy Prime Minister, who is also the Minister of Rural and Regional Development, in a Facebook post tonight said that unity was the key to the party’s strength in facing challenges.

The Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman said this was one of the issues emphasised in the UMNO Supreme Council Meeting held at Menara Dato’ Onn, World Trade Centre, here tonight.

Touching on the upcoming Parliament session on Oct 14, Ahmad Zahid said UMNO’s focus was to ensure that the aspirations of the people were fulfilled.

“Let us work together to achieve greater success and serve towards that goal,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid also expressed his appreciation to all those who worked hard during the recent Mahkota by-election, which proved UMNO’s ability to rise and achieve success.

On Sept 28, BN successfully defended the Mahkota state seat with a larger majority after its candidate, Syed Hussien Syed Abdullah, won the by-election, defeating Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate Mohamad Haizan Jaafar.

Syed Hussien, who is also the Kluang UMNO Youth chief, won with a majority of 20,648 after securing 27,995 votes compared to Mohamad Haizan, who received 7,347 votes.

Meanwhile, in a press conference following the Supreme Council meeting, UMNO secretary-general Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki expressed UMNO’s gratitude to the entire Unity Government party machinery, including BN component parties, Friends of BN, and Pakatan Harapan (PH), who worked hard as a team to convince voters in Mahkota.

“The meeting emphasised that this victory should not make UMNO arrogant but should ensure that the mandate given by the people is carried out with humility and trustworthiness.

“The victory in Mahkota also sends a clear signal that the people are receptive to the Unity Government model, based on the principles of moderation, tolerance, and non-extremism, avoiding religious or racial sentiments that could harm the harmony of the multi-ethnic community,” he said.

In a separate post on his Facebook and Instagram, Asyraf Wajdi said Dewan Rakyat deputy speaker Datuk Dr Ramli Mohd Nor was sworn in as a member of the UMNO Supreme Council during the meeting.

“Tonight marks a historic moment as he (Ramli) becomes the first Orang Asli to be a member of the UMNO Supreme Council, demonstrating the party’s commitment to championing the interests of all Malaysians, regardless of their background, including the Orang Asli.

“UMNO will remain committed to fighting for the rights of the Orang Asli community, giving them the opportunity to jointly drive the nation’s glory within the country’s political landscape,” he said.

Ramli is the Member of Parliament for Cameron Highlands.