UMNO divisions may submit motions before delegate meeting

SHAH ALAM: All UMNO divisions are allowed to submit any motions ahead of the party’s delegate meeting, said UMNO information chief Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said.

Azalina said the motions would be collected and submitted to the party leadership to examine the matters raised.

“I think anyone can make (submit) an application (motion). That is their right,“ she said after the launch of the Premier Financial Literacy Programme for Public Higher Education Institutions (IPTA) and Private Higher Education Institutions (IPTS) Levels 2025 by Malaysian Insolvency Department at Dewan Agung Tuanku Canselor, Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Shah Alam today.

Azalina who is also the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform), said this in response to a question regarding the motion to lift the suspension of former vice president Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein.

Meanwhile, she confirmed that UMNO has not received any applications related to the matter.

“I don’t see (receive) any application (to lift Hishammuddin’s membership suspension). Maybe it’s in the party management meeting,“ he said.

Yesterday, the media reported that UMNO would consider a motion to lift Hishammuddin’s membership suspension.

UMNO vice president Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin at a press conference after the Batu Pahat UMNO division delegates’ meeting reportedly said that it is a tradition and practice of the party leadership to examine every motion submitted by UMNO divisions in conjunction with the delegates’ meeting.

UMNO Sembrong Division on June 21, brought a motion for Hishammuddin’s suspension to be lifted immediately without any conditions.