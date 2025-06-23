Pahang allocates RM8 million aid for 20,000 students in 2025

BANGI: The Pahang state government has allocated RM8 million to provide a one-off financial aid of RM400 to students from the state who are currently pursuing studies at higher learning institutions across the country.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said the initiative, introduced under the Inisiatif Makmur (IM) Pahang 2025 – Student Cluster, is expected to benefit 20,000 eligible students.

He said the aid is an enhancement of the Bantuan Prihatin Pahang programme, which has been in place since 2022.

“The state government recognises that students today face not only academic pressures but also financial challenges. This aid, now in its fourth year under the Student Cluster, reflects our continued commitment to easing their burden.

“From 2022 to 2024, a total of RM26.055 million was allocated for the programme, and this year alone, RM8 million has been set aside,” he told reporters after launching the initiative in Bangi here today.

Wan Rosdy also personally handed over the aid to about 450 students from Pahang, including those from the Permata@Pintar Negara Centre at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM).

Deputy Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Mohamad was also present at the event.

Looking ahead, Wan Rosdy said the state government would consider increasing the allocation and aid amount if the financial position allows.

“Insya-Allah, we will raise the allocation in the future if the state’s finances remain strong. As a caring government, we are committed to ensuring that no one is left behind, especially those who truly need support,” he said.