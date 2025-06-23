CAAM to become Malaysia’s sole aviation regulator from Aug 1

KUALA LUMPUR: The government’s initiative to establish the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) as the sole autonomous regulator for the nation’s aviation sector effective Aug 1 is expected to ease regulatory processes by streamlining oversights under one governing entity.

Batik Air said in a statement today that this move is expected to enhance operational efficiency and improve coordination across regulatory functions, thus, enabling a more conducive environment for industry players

“We take this opportunity to express our sincere appreciation to the Malaysian Aviation Commission (MAVCOM) for its valuable support and contributions to Batik Air and the broader aviation industry over the years.

“Its efforts have played a vital role in shaping a more robust and customer-focused aviation landscape in Malaysia,” the statement said.

Batik Air said it looks forward to continued collaboration with CAAM in this new phase as “we collectively advance the nation’s aspirations to become a competitive and sustainable regional aviation hub”.