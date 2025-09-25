Umno mulls odds in early polls scenario

PETALING JAYA: Once the undisputed backbone of Malaysian politics, Umno is now wrestling with a question that ties into its survival: Would an early general election help the party recover or push it deeper into decline?

Talk of an early GE16 has intensified, but for Umno leaders the debate is less about Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s strategy and more about whether their party could claw its way back from what some call its lowest

point in history.

Umno supreme council member Datuk Lokman Noor Adam said a snap poll in 2026 is possible but unresolved controversies could weigh on the Madani government and BN.

“In my view, it is not impossible for the general election to be held next year, if the economy improves and ongoing issues subside. But at this stage, looking at the Zara Qairina Mahathir case and the Kampung Sungai Baru redevelopment controversy, it is unlikely the PM would do so if the opposition continues to harp on these issues,” he told theSun.

He said these flashpoints cannot be underestimated as they could erode public trust if left unaddressed.

He also dismissed speculation that Anwar may call an election to secure another term before turning 80.

“I heard that the election may be called so the PM could lead for one more term. But we cannot assume that holding polls early would automatically benefit the government.”

Lokman added that PH-BN’s chances rest on whether the grassroots would deliver genuine cross-party support.

“The chances for PH-BN to win are very bright if real cross-voting happens, meaning PH supporters sincerely vote for BN candidates, and vice versa. But now, both sides have factions still focused on differences rather than common ground. That is the real obstacle.

“Just because it is early does not mean it would benefit PH-BN. We cannot rush into this or become overly confident.”

Former Cabinet minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Aziz took a pragmatic view, suggesting that if Anwar opts for an early election, it would be driven by cost-saving rather than political manoeuvring.

“I know Anwar as someone who strongly upholds democratic principles and I believe he would stick to the full five-year term unless there are compelling reasons. The Constitution allows for early dissolution, but I do not see him doing it just to gain advantage. If anything, it would be about efficiency, holding the federal election alongside several state polls to save funds.”

The former supreme councillor expressed optimism that Umno could rebuild its strength.

“If Umno could avoid three-way contests with PH, then I believe we have a (good) chance of increasing our number of seats. That is why we want to continue working with PH.”

He also rejected speculation of a comeback for leaders such as Khairy Jamaluddin or Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein, adding that the party should move forward.

“We do not want to repeat old episodes. There is no need to bring them back because it may create conditions or terms for re-entry, which would only complicate things further. We support and stand with the current president.”

Still, Nazri conceded Umno is a shadow of its former self.

“Yes, Umno has hit rock bottom. But the only way from here is up. If Umno could move away from irrelevant issues and focus on the core struggles of the party, then I believe it could rise again.”

Umno, which once dominated Parliament, secured just 26 seats and 31% of the popular vote in GE15, its worst-ever performance.