Umno must embrace digital shift to engage youth, says Zambry

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno must take charge of the digital narrative, expand its presence on new media platforms, and actively engage younger voters to maintain its relevance, said Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir.

He emphasised that politics has evolved into the digital age, where perceptions and sentiments are rapidly shaped through social media and online discourse.

“This new challenge demands that Umno adopts fresher, more flexible, and pragmatic approaches.

We cannot remain confined to outdated methods,” Zambry stated in a Facebook post.

The Barisan Nasional secretary-general and Higher Education Minister clarified that modernising strategies does not mean abandoning Umno’s core principles but rather presenting its values in a more effective and inclusive manner.

He also highlighted the importance of unity within the party, calling it the foundation of Umno’s strength over its 79-year history.

“Internal divisions will only weaken the party’s survival,” he cautioned. - Bernama