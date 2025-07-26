UMNO ready to assist in Sabah election preparations

JERTIH: Umno has mobilised its machinery to assist in preparations for the upcoming 17th Sabah State Election, according to deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

He stated that party divisions from various states have been assigned specific zones in Sabah, with personnel already on the ground.

Mohamad explained that the operations room at Umno headquarters has coordinated the zone divisions, ensuring smooth deployment. “Yesterday, all the Kelantan Umno division heads were in Sabah because they are in charge of the Eastern Sabah area. Terengganu Umno will also go to manage the Tawau, Sandakan and Kudat areas. For Negeri Sembilan and Melaka Umno, we were given the mandate to take care of the Putatan, Penampang, Sepanggar and Kota Kinabalu areas,“ he said.

The Foreign Minister and Rembau MP made these remarks after officiating the Besut Umno Division Meeting at the Besut District Council Hall in Kampung Gong Kemuntong.

He emphasised that the party is fully committed to supporting election preparations, with state-level machinery ready to move into assigned areas. - Bernama