KUALA NERUS: Universiti Malaysia Terengganu (UMT) has requested that the state government boost controls on tourism activities in marine park areas to avoid more cases of turtle deaths.

UMT Institute of Oceanography and Environment (INOS) Assoc Prof Dr Mohd Uzair Rusli said uncontrolled use of high-speed boats and the unlimited presence of tourists at locations can stress marine ecosystems, which not only would threaten endangered species such as turtles in shallow waters but also the health of coral reefs.

“What’s more concerning is turtles in the marine park areas are known to be docile and not avoid the presence of humans and boats, which heightens the risk of collisions when boats move at high speeds in areas where turtles loiter. Based on unofficial information from the local community, an estimated two turtles die every month in the areas around Pulau Redang,” he said in a statement today.

He urged the authorities to take several measures, including stricter enforcement, strengthening cross-agency and community cooperation and to improve awareness among boat operators, including knowledge of restricted zones, speed and sensitive habitats of marine life.

He also noted that the necropsy of a female turtle found dead in Teluk Dalam around Pulau Redang on Friday revealed that the turtle died of severe injuries to the lungs, believed to have been caused by a strong blow to the shell.

“Observations also indicated that there was internal bleeding and inflammation in its breathing organs that caused the 10-year-old turtle to drown.

“This incident causes concern among UMT staff about the rapid development of the tourism sector in marine park areas,” he added.