UNAM expresses grave concern over Global Sumud Flotilla interception

KUALA LUMPUR: The United Nations Association of Malaysia has expressed grave concern and disappointment over the interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla.

UNAM president Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed stated the flotilla was on a mission to deliver vital humanitarian aid to the people of Palestine.

He noted that Palestinian people in Gaza have endured horrendous suffering, deprivation, starvation and violence for almost two years.

Mustapa described the flotilla’s mission as a peaceful, non-violent and humane gesture to provide desperately needed relief.

“It is commendable that Malaysian volunteers are part of this global initiative,“ he said in a statement today.

“Unfortunately, those opposed to the mission appear to have acted with impunity, heartlessness and savagery.”

The UNAM governing council calls on the international community to ensure the success of the GSF project.

Mustapa warned that failure to act promptly would prolong the dire and catastrophic situation in Palestine.

The Global Sumut Flotilla comprised over 500 activists from more than 40 countries including Malaysia.

They sailed towards Gaza as a symbol of solidarity and an effort to break the Israeli blockade.

The flotilla carried crucial food and medical supplies with a message demanding an end to the war and famine.

It also called for the immediate opening of humanitarian corridors to Gaza.

This humanitarian mission has drawn global attention with participation from international figures.

Participants included climate activist Greta Thunberg and Hollywood actress Susan Sarandon.

Nelson Mandela’s grandson Mandla Mandela also joined the flotilla mission.

The Malaysian Foreign Ministry confirmed all 23 Malaysian volunteers were detained by Israel.

The ministry stated these volunteers would be deported via a third country. – Bernama