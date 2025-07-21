Kampung Tok Kepak chosen for Madani Adopted Village Programme 2025

ALOR SETAR: The Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) has included Kampung Tok Kepak in Kodiang as part of the 2025 MADANI Adopted Village Programme (KAM).

This initiative supports the government’s goal of reducing development disparities between rural and urban areas under the MADANI framework.

A total of 15 high-impact projects are being implemented in the village.

These include five under KPKT’s KAM 2025, four under the BP1 Assistance Programme, two from the Urban Community Development Programme (PPKB), two by the National Landscape Department (JLN), one by the Kedah ICU, and one by the Ministry of Education (MOE).

“These projects focus on both physical and social development, aiming to enhance the quality of life for Kampung Tok Kepak residents, especially in terms of public facilities, economic opportunities, and community empowerment,” the ministry stated.

One completed project is the reconstruction of the village community hall, a joint effort by the Department of Local Government (JKT) and the Kubang Pasu Municipal Council (MPKP).

The upgraded facility, now called the Kampung Tok Kepak Community Hall, was officially opened on July 19 by KPKT secretary-general Datuk Wira M Noor Azman Taib.

He expressed hope that the hall would become a central hub for community activities and be well-maintained by residents.

Other ongoing projects include road resurfacing, preschool and mosque upgrades, school improvements, LED streetlight installations, landscaping, and housing repairs for eligible families.

The total investment exceeds RM3 million.

“These efforts reflect KPKT’s strong commitment to empowering rural communities through balanced, inclusive, and people-centric development,” the ministry added. – Bernama