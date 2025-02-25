Perkeso: SKSSR contributions in Kelantan still low

KOTA BHARU: The level of awareness among the Kelantanese, particularly housewives, in contributing to the Housewives’ Social Security Scheme (SKSSR), offered by the Social Security Organisation (Perkeso), remains low.

State Perkeso director Nora Yaacob said that the agency has set an annual target of at least 5,000 contributors, since the scheme was introduced in 2022, to provide financial protection for housewives in cases of accident, illness, or even death.

However, she noted that the target has yet to be met, indicating that public awareness of the scheme’s benefits remains limited, despite the financial security it offers to contributors and their families.

“We have observed that many housewives have yet to take advantage of this scheme. Last year, our target was 5,000 contributors, but we only reached 3,000 - just 60 per cent of the goal,” she said.

Nora described this as a missed opportunity, highlighting that the scheme provides significant benefits for women in Malaysia, at an affordable annual contribution of RM120.

She said this when speaking to reporters after presenting a Perkeso Prihatin box and SKSSR benefits to a widower, Ahmad Zikri Ariffin, 38, at Lorong Sentosa, Jalan Bayam, here, today.

Elaborating further, Nora explained that the scheme is open to female contributors aged 54 and below, regardless of their employment status - whether they work in the government or private sector, are self-employed, single or married, or have children.

“As long as their contributions are active, they are eligible to make claims in the event of an accident, disability, or death. The benefits include medical coverage, permanent disability compensation, sick leave allowance, access to physical rehabilitation and dialysis, as well as funeral assistance and a survivor’s pension in the event of the contributor’s passing,” she said.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zikri expressed his surprise upon receiving an RM300 benefit from SKSSR, as his late wife, Wan Mastura Hassan, 33, had started contributing in 2023 without his knowledge. The financial support, he said, has helped ease his family’s burden.

“My late wife passed away from a lung infection, after a prolonged fever in November last year. I will continue receiving this benefit until I turn 55 or until my three children, currently aged between eight and 13, reach 21.

“I am truly grateful to Perkeso, as the benefits from my late wife’s contributions have at least lessened the financial strain of supporting my children with my current income of around RM400 a month,” he said.