Unemployed man fined RM3,000 for threatening cameraman in Johor Bahru

JOHOR BAHRU: A 50-year-old unemployed man, Muhammad Firdaus Abdullah, was fined RM3,000 by the Magistrate’s Court here today after pleading guilty to threatening a TV3 cameraman. The incident occurred yesterday at the Johor Bahru Court compound.

Magistrate Nabilah Nizam imposed the fine, with an alternative of four months’ imprisonment if unpaid. The charge falls under Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation.

The case involved Muhammad Firdaus making threatening remarks towards the cameraman, who was covering a street gang case alongside three other media photographers. The incident took place around 9 am yesterday.

Deputy public prosecutor R. Nevina represented the prosecution, while Muhammad Firdaus did not have legal representation.