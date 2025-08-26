Unemployed man jailed and fined for recording obscene images and videos

KUALA LUMPUR: An unemployed man received a 10-month prison sentence and a 5,000 ringgit fine after pleading guilty to recording and possessing hundreds of obscene images and videos.

Magistrate Amira Abd Aziz ordered 28-year-old P Naagiran to begin serving his prison term immediately from today.

She further ruled that failure to pay the fine would result in an additional 12 months of imprisonment.

Naagiran was charged with installing a hidden camera in a toilet to insult a woman’s modesty at a Jalan San Peng apartment unit on April 24, 2022.

This charge falls under Section 509 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum penalty of five years’ imprisonment, a fine, or both.

He additionally faced charges for possessing 108 obscene videos and 374 obscene images discovered during a police examination on April 26, 2022.

This second charge was brought under Section 292(a) of the Penal Code, which provides for up to three years’ imprisonment, a fine, or both.

Deputy public prosecutor Ravindejit Kaur urged the court to impose a commensurate sentence given the offence’s seriousness in violating privacy and public safety.

Defence counsel S. Balasubrameniam requested leniency, citing his client’s responsibility for caring for his elderly mother. – Bernama