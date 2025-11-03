Unemployment rate drops to 3.1% in Jan 2025 - DoSM

PUTRAJAYA: The number of unemployed in January 2025 decreased to 533,800 with an unemployment rate of 3.1 per cent, according to the Labour Force Statistics, January 2025, released today.

This marks a 0.9 per cent drop from the 538,500 unemployed persons in December 2024.

Chief Statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin said the country’s labour market was in an upward trend, reflecting the ongoing improvement in the nation’s economic conditions despite some challenges in trade and inflation.

“Therefore, the number of labour force in January 2025 improved further, increasing by 0.3 per cent month-on-month to 17.22 million people (December 2024: 17.17 million people). The labour force participation rate remained at 70.6 per cent as in the previous month,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Uzir added that the number of employed persons continued to improve, registering a 0.3 per cent increase to reach 16.68 million persons, compared to 16.63 million in December 2024.

Elaborating on the employment situation, he said the majority of those employed in January 2025 were in the employees’ category, constituting 75.3 per cent, or an increase of 0.3 per cent to 12.56 million people (December 2024: 12.53 million people).

The own-account workers category also increased by 0.7 per cent to 3.11 million people, compared to 3.09 million in December 2024.

Regarding the unemployment situation, Mohd Uzir said that 79.4 per cent of the total unemployed persons were actively unemployed, or those who were available for work and were actively seeking jobs.

“In this category, the number fell by 0.5 per cent to 423,600 people compared to 425,700 people in December 2024.

“By duration of unemployment for the actively unemployed, 63.6 per cent were unemployed for less than three months, while 5.6 per cent were in long-term unemployment for more than a year. In the meantime, the inactively unemployed, or those who believed that there were no jobs available, decreased by 2.3 per cent to 110,200 people,” he added.

In January 2025, the unemployment rate for those aged 15 to 24 stood at 10.3 per cent, registering 299,300 unemployed youths compared to the preceding month (December 2024: 10.4 per cent; 301,400 people).