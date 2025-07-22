Unhealthy air quality in 4 Malaysian locations as of 10am

KUALA LUMPUR: Four locations in Malaysia recorded unhealthy Air Pollutant Index (API) readings as of 10am today, according to the Department of Environment’s (DOE) Air Pollutant Index Management System (APIMS) portal.

The affected areas include Seremban, Negeri Sembilan with an API of 155, Nilai (154), Johan Setia in Selangor (151), and Balok Baru in Kuantan, Pahang (140).

Under the DOE classification, API levels between 101 and 200 are considered unhealthy, particularly for high-risk groups such as the elderly, children, and individuals with respiratory conditions.

The API is updated hourly based on data from 68 air quality monitoring stations nationwide.

Real-time updates can be accessed via the DOE website at https://eqms.doe.gov.my/APIMS/main or through the MyJAS EQMS mobile app, available on Google Play and the App Store.

The Ministry of Health has issued health guidelines and preventive measures for haze episodes, accessible at www.moh.gov.my.

Residents in affected areas are advised to limit outdoor activities and stay hydrated. - Bernama