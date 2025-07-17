Unifi Business empowers MSMEs in East Coast for World MSME Day 2025

KUANTAN: Unifi Business has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting local micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) by launching its annual #SapotLokal and #BelanjaDiSME campaign in conjunction with World MSME Day 2025.

The initiative kicked off at Bazar Serambi Teruntum, marking the second stop in this year’s East Coast tour series.

Dr Mohamad Yusman Ammeran, vice-president of Unifi Business, highlighted the campaign’s goal of empowering MSME entrepreneurs and encouraging Malaysians to support locally made products and services.

“Many micro and small entrepreneurs have now successfully stepped into the digital era. From small stalls to e-commerce platforms, from cash to digital wallets and from manual promotions to digital marketing. This is the new face of Malaysian MSMEs,“ he said.

The tour began at Bazar Siti Khadijah in Kota Bharu on June 23, followed by Bazar Serambi Teruntum on July 12, and will conclude at Pasar Kedai Payang 1 in Kuala Terengganu on July 16.

As a digital partner, Unifi Business provides MSMEs with broadband, mobile services, and other digital solutions.

Entrepreneurs can also access advisory services through 84 Unifi Business consultants nationwide or explore business guides on the Unifi Business Club website.

In celebration of MSME Day 2025, Unifi Business is offering entrepreneurs a chance to participate in the LEAP programme at the University of Oxford through the #UnifiBusinessTakeMeToOxford contest.

Two winners will receive a week-long trip to Oxford, along with other prizes like the Go Bookit bundle solution and exclusive classes with entrepreneur Pinn Yang.

Participants must promote their businesses on social media using the campaign hashtags from June 23 to July 31, 2025.

Additionally, Unifi Business will introduce the Biz Impact Programme this month, helping entrepreneurs evaluate their digitalisation progress.

Those who complete an online survey may receive free creative marketing services and special business financing rates.

MSMEs signing up for the UNI5G Business 69 plan can also win a free Samsung Galaxy A16 smartphone, while the GO Bookit Solution offers an appointment management system with the UNI5G Business 99 plan for just RM3.30 per day.

For more details, visit biz.unifi.com.my/gobookit and biz.unifi.com.my.