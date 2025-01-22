PETALING JAYA: More than six million fines, totaling approximately RM806.9 million, issued by the Road Transport Department between 2010 and last October remain unpaid, as drivers and riders are hesitant to settle their dues.

The fines, covering a variety of offences such as speeding, running red lights and other traffic violations, have been a key factor in the increasing tally of fines issued.

The highest outstanding fine was recorded in 2024, reaching RM286.2 million, compared to RM203.38 million in 2023, RM86.88 million in 2022, RM29.98 million in 2021 and RM8.86 million in 2020.

The fines apply to various types of vehicles, including motorcycles, cars, public transport and goods vehicles.

In this period, the Road Transport Department (RTD) has issued more than 26 million fines for various offences, with 15 million of them settled, resulting in over RM2.3 billion in revenue.

According to New Straits Times, Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli, the RTD director-general stated that the department could impose restrictions, such as blocking the renewal of driving licenses or vehicle road tax, on individuals with outstanding fines.

“This is one of the actions RTD can take against the public who fail to resolve their outstanding fines,“ he was quoted a ssaying.

He mentioned that the department has been actively educating the public about settling their fines and plans to enhance the MyJPJ app with new features to remind users about outstanding payments.

“In the future, we will try to introduce new features in MyJPJ to notify the public about fine payments. Currently, the public does not receive these messages,“ he said.

The RTD is encouraging the public to take advantage of a special discount announced by Transport Minister Anthony Loke, which offers a reduction in fines until June this year.

“We are offering a special fine discount of RM150 for three categories of fines under Section 53A of the Road Transport Act 1987 (Act 333), including fines from the Automated Awareness Safety System (AwAS) cameras, fines under Notice 114, and fines under Notice 115.

“For these three categories of fines, the public is required to pay RM300. I urge Malaysians to take advantage of this opportunity, as it is a one-time offer.

“The RTD has never provided such a reduction before,“ he stated.

He added if the public continues to ignore their fines, the RTD is prepared to take legal action.