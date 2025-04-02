Upgrade for St Paul’s Church

GEORGE TOWN: The annexe building of the 139-year-old St Paul’s Church on Macalister Road is being expanded after the acquisition of an adjacent two-storey shophouse.

“St Paul’s Church holds a rich history as the first Anglican Chinese church in Peninsular Malaysia, established in 1886. The building was consecrated in 1951, and a five-storey annexe was added in 2001,” said Penang

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow at the groundbreaking ceremony on Jan 26.

The project is expected to be completed within a year.

Church building committee chairman Daniel A.B. Soon said the cost of purchasing the shophouse was RM1.75 million, with an additional estimated RM1.6 million for construction.

He said the built-up space after the project would be approximately 12,700sq ft.

“There is still a need to raise funds for the interior fit-out and AV equipment, which is expected to cost an additional RM1 million.”

Soon, who is also a member of the Parochial Church Council, said the parish hopes to model a senior citizen activity centre after those founded in Singapore, with a focus on “active ageing”.

He outlined the benefits the centre will bring to the community. These include providing a communal space for the elderly to socialise and find support, while offering mental and physical activities.

Soon said some of the programmes for the centre include age-appropriate fitness classes, digital mastery for seniors, lifelong learning, skills development through hobbies, regular health checks and spiritual enrichment through Bible studies.

The centre is slated for operations from Mondays to Fridays from 9am to 5pm, and participation would be voluntary, allowing seniors to choose which programmes they wish to engage in.

In addition to the senior citizen activity centre, the church also plans to run other community-focused programmes, including marriage and pre-marriage counselling courses and a youth-centric cafe.

“The cafe will be a safe space for youth to hang out, play board games, do self-studies and attend seminars or talks, including those addressing mental health issues,” Soon said.

Meanwhile, St Paul’s Church Vicar the Reverend Philip J.E. Ong expressed hope that the Penang government would partner with the church in providing financial and

other resources to support the outreach programmes.

St Paul’s mission outreach and community initiatives have been successful, leading to the establishment of other churches in Ayer Itam, Butterworth, Bukit Mertajam and Teluk Kumbar. The church also operates a free hostel for Orang Asli students in Gopeng, Perak.

The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by several dignitaries, including the Bishop of the Diocese of West Malaysia Right the Reverend Dr Steven Abarrow, Suffragan Bishop of Northern Peninsula Area Diocese Right the Reverend Dr Stephen C.C. Soe, Archdeacon of Upper North Archdeaconry the Venerable Soong Hoe Pin and Rev Ong.

Prior to becoming its own parish 75 years ago in 1950, St Paul’s Church was part of

the St George’s Church Chinese-speaking congregation.