Upgraded airport fasttrack service launched at KLIA for seamless travel

SEPANG: Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) has rolled out an upgraded version of its Airport FastTrack (AFT) service at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), aiming to elevate passenger experience with faster, more personalised airport facilitation.

MAHB managing director Datuk Mohd Izani Ghani said the revamped service is part of the airport operator’s strategy to strengthen KLIA’s reputation as a world-class aviation hub.

“Our upgraded AFT service now offers a holistic meet-and-greet experience, ensuring passengers receive personalised assistance from the moment they arrive. From curbside reception to expedited immigration clearance and baggage assistance, every touchpoint has been meticulously designed to deliver comfort and efficiency,” he said during the AFT Evolution launch.

The service now includes a dedicated guest centre and AFT@Connect at Departure Level 5 for added convenience. MAHB has also introduced a new website, www.myairportfasttrack.com, to streamline service details and bookings.

“This platform reflects our drive to leverage technology in enhancing service delivery and passenger convenience, with an integrated payment gateway ensuring a smooth and secure experience for all users,” Mohd Izani added.

In a surprising move, MAHB unveiled 15-year-old race car driver Sofia Zara Mustaffa Kamal as the new brand ambassador for AFT. Sofia, Malaysia’s youngest female racer and a competitor in the 2025 F1 Academy circuit, was chosen for her embodiment of speed and excellence.

“Sofia’s determination, skill, and passion for excellence truly embody the essence of ‘fast’, which is why she is the perfect face for our Airport FastTrack service,” Mohd Izani remarked.

Operated by KL Airport Hotels Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of MAHB, AFT KLIA provides priority immigration clearance, dedicated meet-and-greet assistance, and smooth terminal transfers, reinforcing KLIA’s commitment to premium service standards. - Bernama