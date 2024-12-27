UPNM bullying case: Court sets Feb 4 for mention

KUALA LUMPUR: The Sessions Court here today set Feb 4 as the date for the mention of the case involving a cadet officer from the Military Training Academy (ALK) of the University Pertahanan Malaysia (UPNM), who is accused of injuring his junior with a hot steam iron.

Judge Egusra Ali set the new date after deputy public prosecutor Nadia Eleena Jamaluddin requested more time for the submission of additional case documents to the defence.

The accused, Amirul Iskandar Norhanizan, 22, faces a charge of intentionally causing injury to Muhammad Salman Mohd Saiful Surash, 20, by using a hot steam iron, at the UPNM ALK in Sungai Besi, at 11.45 pm on Oct 22.

Amirul Iskandar, represented by lawyer Ramkarpal Singh, is charged under Section 324 of the Penal Code, which carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison, a fine, whipping, or any two of these punishments, upon conviction.

Speaking to reporters, Ramkarpal said that he has yet to receive instructions from his client regarding whether to submit a representation.