PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) today called for the return of regulatory powers over tourism transportation to the ministry following the tragic bus accident that claimed the lives of 15 Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) students in Gerik last Monday.

MOTAC stated today that the accident was not only a serious road tragedy but also exposed deep issues within Malaysia’s tourism transport safety system.

According to the statement, the incident has raised international concerns among those involved in tourism and student exchange programs from ASEAN, the Middle East, China, Japan, and South Korea, leading to a lack of confidence in the country’s tourism transport safety assurance mechanisms.

“The threat to confidence in these transport mechanisms comes as Malaysia is actively preparing for Visit Malaysia Year 2026 (VMY2026), thereby raising doubts about Malaysia’s tourism safety image in the international market,“ the statement said.

MOTAC informed that the regulatory power, which was formerly under the ministry through the Tourism Vehicles Licensing Act 1999 (Act 594), had been transferred to the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD).

“After this transfer of power, no comprehensive regulatory framework encompassing tourism service features, tourist safety requirements, and international standards could be established. This has resulted in the current regulatory void,“ the statement said.

MOTAC announced that from the end of this month until August, over 500 international exchange students are scheduled to arrive in Malaysia for exchange programs in Sabah.

“Facing the uncertainty of the current tourism transport safety system, many collaborating units and institutions have re-evaluated their original plans.

“If tourism transport safety cannot be guaranteed, not only will educational exchange programs be affected, but Malaysia’s position as a regional tourism hub will also be threatened,“ the statement read.

MOTAC informed that previously, the ministry had proposed several reform measures, including a daily driving limit of eight hours for tourism bus drivers, two drivers for long-distance journeys, mandatory rest during travel, urine tests before starting a journey, a Global Positioning System (GPS) tracking system, and mandatory insurance.

“However, because MOTAC does not hold direct regulatory power, these measures have yet to be fully implemented, and the risks to tourists continue.

Therefore, MOTAC calls on all relevant parties, especially the Ministry of Transport, to take immediate action to address the existing regulatory gaps and expedite the process of returning regulatory power over tourism transportation to MOTAC.

“Only in this way can we rebuild Malaysia’s image as a safe and reliable tourism destination, on par with international standards, ensuring that visitors, including academic exchange groups, can enjoy their experience with full confidence,“ the statement concluded.