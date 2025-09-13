UPSI crash survivor Nor Erika Elysha strives to become educator

JERTIH: Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) student Nor Erika Elysha Mohd Zaidi, who survived a tragic crash on June 9 that claimed the lives of 15 of her college friends, has found the strength to move forward and remain steadfast in her ambition to become an educator.

The 21-year-old first-year Bachelor of Education (Islamic Education) student said that although the tragedy had changed her life, she remains determined to be independent and prove that her injuries are not an obstacle to success.

She said she is gradually adapting to her new circumstances, including continuing her studies through online learning.

“I am still in the process of recovering and adjusting to studying online. At first, it was difficult, but I did not want to be consumed by sadness. I want to prove that I can succeed despite the challenges,” she said when met by reporters at her home in Kampung Alor Belanga here today.

Earlier, Nor Erika Elysha was visited by Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, who spent about 30 minutes offering words of encouragement to her and her family, in addition to presenting financial assistance.

Nor Erika Elysha said she continues to receive strong emotional support from her family and friends, while also undergoing monthly physiotherapy sessions to aid her recovery.

Choosing not to dwell on the tragedy, she is now focused on her studies and remains determined to achieve her dream of becoming an Islamic Education teacher.

Meanwhile, Nor Erika Elysha’s mother, Noor Zailizan Zakaria, 41, said the family constantly provides moral support to ensure her daughter does not give up, even though she is often overcome with sadness from her injuries and the loss of her friends.

“We are always by her side, offering words of encouragement and prayers for her to stay strong. We want her to believe that this loss and her injuries are not obstacles to achieving her dreams, and we are confident in her strength to overcome the sorrow she has endured,” she said.

In the early morning of June 9, a tragic accident on the East-West Highway (JRTB) claimed the lives of 15 UPSI students when a chartered bus transporting them from Jertih to the university’s main campus in Tanjung Malim, Perak, overturned. - Bernama