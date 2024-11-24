UPSI secures 601st spot in world university rankings

IPOH: Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris Shah (UPSI) continues to excel, securing the 601st spot in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings.

UPSI vice-chancellor, Prof Datuk Dr. Md Amin Md Taff, noted that the university is ranked 8th among higher education institutions in Malaysia, 151st globally in the subject of education, and 165th in the Asia University Rankings.

He credited this achievement to the university’s rising academic reputation, which reflects confidence in its impactful teaching and success in producing high-quality graduates.

“UPSI has reinforced its international standing through various accreditations, including from the Accreditation Agency for Study Programmes in Engineering, Informatics, Natural Sciences, and Mathematics (ASIIN), The Alliance on Business Education and Scholarship for the 21st Century (ABEST21), the Malaysian Financial Planning Council, and the Malaysian Institute of Accountants.

“UPSI has also broadened its global presence with the establishment of learning centres in Xi’an, China, and the National Institute of Fine Arts and Design in Uzbekistan, demonstrating its commitment to advancing the standard of international education,“ he said in a statement today.

Md Amin credited this achievement to the collective efforts of the entire UPSI community, particularly the academics dedicated to high-quality research, teaching, and publications.

“Three distinguished researchers—Prof Dr. Suriani Abu Bakar, Dr. Wan Mohd Nuzul Hakimi Wan Salleh, and Dr. Miftachul Huda—have earned a spot among the World’s Top 2 percent Scientists, a prestigious recognition in the international field of research.

“UPSI has also garnered several key accolades, including being named the Best University at the 2023 KPT Entrepreneurship Awards, Employers’ Choice of University by Talentbank, and recognised as a Satellite Centre of the National Sports Institute,“ he said.

He emphasised that these achievements reflect UPSI’s ongoing commitment to raising academic standards and strengthening its reputation as one of Malaysia’s leading universities, with international recognition.