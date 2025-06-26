JOHOR BAHRU: A total of 101 engagement sessions have been held to date in the drafting of the Urban Renewal Act (PSB), making it one of the most comprehensive legislative processes, with the highest number of stakeholder engagements in the nation’s history, said Housing and Local Government (KPKT) Minister Nga Kor Ming.

He said the sessions involved various stakeholders, including property developers, homebuyers’ associations, community activists, academics, Members of Parliament and political parties.

“No ministry has ever conducted 101 engagement sessions. We uphold the principle of leaving no one behind. We involve all parties because we do not want our cities to turn into slums.

“This Act is a step forward in revitalising old and dilapidated urban areas to become more sustainable and modern,“ he said at a press conference after the 2025 National Landscape Day celebration here today.

Nga said the implementation of the new law, expected to be tabled in the upcoming parliamentary session, will act as a catalyst and reinforce the agenda for planned, systematic and comprehensive urban redevelopment.

Currently, urban renewal initiatives under the Urban Renewal Act are governed by the Strata Titles Act 1985, which requires unanimous consent from all property owners under Section 57 before the management body can act as trustee to carry out redevelopment projects.

Under the proposed new legislation, KPKT has recommended a tiered consent threshold based on the condition and age of the building: 75 percent for buildings over 30 years old, 80 percent for those under 30 years, and 51 percent for buildings classified as dilapidated or unsafe for occupancy.