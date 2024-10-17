KUCHING: The United States (US) is keen to strengthen cooperation with Sarawak, particularly in the offshore gas and aerospace sectors.

US Ambassador to Malaysia Edgard D. Kagan said that Sarawak has huge potential and expertise in both sectors, as well as making great strides in the renewable energy sector.

He said these were among the topics he discussed with Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg during a courtesy call here today.

“We are looking for ways to encourage US investment to come to Malaysia and to closely consider Sarawak as a possible base. We also talked about areas ranging from cooperation in offshore gas to aerospace,” he told reporters after the courtesy call.

Kagan also commended Sarawak’s efforts in promoting the renewable energy agenda.

“I’m always impressed by his (Abang Johari’s) expertise and commitment to finding ways to expand clean energy production and to benefit from Sarawak’s skills and capabilities in energy,” he added.