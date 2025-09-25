US praises Malaysia’s role in Thailand-Cambodia ceasefire deal

KUALA LUMPUR: The United States has acknowledged Malaysia’s success in facilitating the ceasefire agreement between Cambodia and Thailand.

President Donald Trump described it as a major achievement demonstrating the country’s credibility and ASEAN’s strength during a telephone call with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar reaffirmed Malaysia’s commitment as ASEAN Chair to continue playing a proactive role in ensuring regional peace, particularly on the Cambodia-Thailand issue.

The Prime Minister also conveyed his appreciation for the role played by the United States in ensuring the ceasefire was achieved.

Malaysia acted as mediator in brokering the peace agreement to end military conflict between Cambodia and Thailand on July 28.

This was further strengthened at the Extraordinary Meeting of the General Border Committee in Kuala Lumpur on August 7, with support from the United States and China.

Thailand and Cambodia agreed to an immediate and unconditional ceasefire following heightened tensions along their disputed border.

The agreement was reached in a special meeting between Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and then Acting Thai Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai in Putrajaya, chaired by Anwar.

Malaysia looks forward to Trump’s attendance at the ASEAN Summit next month as an important platform to strengthen cooperation for regional peace, stability and prosperity.

The telephone conversation occurred while Anwar was receiving a courtesy call from United States Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, who was in Malaysia for the 57th ASEAN Economic Ministers’ Meeting. – Bernama