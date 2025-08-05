US reaffirms commitment to ASEAN defence and security diplomacy

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim confirmed that the United States has reiterated its commitment to enhancing defence and security diplomacy throughout ASEAN. The assurance came during a courtesy visit by Admiral Samuel J. Paparo, commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command, at Perdana Putra in Putrajaya.

Anwar described the meeting as a productive platform for fostering mutual understanding and exchanging perspectives on regional matters. “This includes efforts to further enhance bilateral defence cooperation between Malaysia and the US,” he stated in a Facebook post.

The discussions underscored the importance of sustained collaboration in addressing shared security challenges and promoting stability in the Indo-Pacific region. - Bernama