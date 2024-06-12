Users urged to be wary of oversharing online

PETALING JAYA: Commercial Crime Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf has warned against oversharing personal details online, especially on social media, as doing so can have serious consequences.

He said while he is aware that data has become one of the most valuable assets in today’s ICT-driven era, the ease with which personal information is “blindly shared” poses significant security threats.

“The more you share your data with the public through social media, the more information you are giving to viewers, including individuals with malicious intent who may misuse this data for criminal purposes,” he said.

Ramli said a major risk in sharing too much information is the fact that AI programmes can now mimic voices, accents and intonations.

The technology can even be used to translate different languages, amplifying the potential for misuse.

Ramli added that the stakes are higher where child pornography can now be “deepfakes” and sharing pictures of children on social media significantly increases the risk of such content being misused and falling into the wrong hands, including predators on the dark web.

He said such data can be used for blackmail or other criminal purposes, and urged the public to be mindful of their online conduct.

“Avoid sharing pictures of your minor children in their bathing suits at a swimming pool as they could end up on paedophile sites, and always be aware of who your social media viewers are,” he said.

Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) centre for psychological and counselling services senior psychology officer and director Dr Zulfikar Ahmad said oversharing on social media can have adverse consequences despite its positive elements, such as fostering friendships, sharing experiences and advocating for causes.

“Sharing on social media should be balanced with maintaining offline privacy. This is where the importance of educating users about digital boundaries and the long-term impact of their online presence comes in.

“We seem to be looking for social media validation in terms of likes and comments from our followers. These provide a sense of support, even if temporary, and help users connect to others.”

However, he said sharing emotions online, although therapeutic for some, can leave individuals vulnerable to cyberbullying, scams or negative comments.

Zulfikar said the public should be more aware of the long-term implications of sharing personal information online, such as privacy risks and reputational damage.

He also emphasised that what a person posts in cyberspace will remain there indefinitely, so they should always think before posting.

UTM psychology professor Dr Siti Aisyah Panatik said several psychological factors drive individuals to overshare on social media, such as the need for peer validation, emotional catharsis, fear of missing out and even social media addiction.

“Oversharing often stems from a need for validation, where the dopamine released by likes, comments and shares reinforces this behaviour, creating a cycle of dependency,” she said.

She added that feelings of loneliness and isolation can aggravate the compulsion to share personal details as individuals seek connections in a digital space.

Siti Aisyah also warned that the superficial support received online may not address underlying emotional issues.

“While online interaction may provide temporary comfort, it often lacks the depth needed to truly support an individual’s mental well-being,” she said.

She noted that parents and educators play a pivotal role in instilling digital boundaries to address oversharing among younger users.

“For instance, setting screen time limits, fostering open conversations about online behaviour, and teaching critical thinking about social media content is crucial.”