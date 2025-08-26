UTM respects court order for exhumation of Palapes trainee’s grave

JOHOR BAHRU: Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) today expressed respect for the Shah Alam High Court’s decision ordering the exhumation of the grave of its Reserve Officers Training Unit (Palapes) cadet, Syamsul Haris Shamsudin, for a second post-mortem.

In a statement, UTM said it fully respects the ongoing legal process and remains committed to providing full cooperation to all relevant authorities.

“The university also extends its deepest sympathies to the family of the late Syamsul Haris and will continue to offer counselling, psychosocial support and welfare assistance to the family and affected members of the campus community,” it said.

Earlier today, the Shah Alam High Court ordered the exhumation of Syamsul Haris’ remains, which were buried at the Kampung Rinching Ulu Muslim cemetery in Semenyih, Selangor.

Judge Datuk Bhupindar Singh Gurcharan Singh Preet issued the order after allowing the application filed by the cadet’s mother, Ummu Haiman Bee Daulatgun, 45.

Syamsul Haris, 22, died on July 28 at Kota Tinggi Hospital in Johor while undergoing training at the Combat Inoculation Firing Range, Army Combat Training Centre in Ulu Tiram, Johor. - Bernama