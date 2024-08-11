UTP leaps up in QS Asia University Rankings

KUALA LUMPUR: Universiti Teknologi PETRONAS (UTP) has once again solidified its position as a leading Asian university by climbing 16 spots to secure 53rd place in the QS Asia University Rankings 2025.

This achievement places UTP among the top five per cent of Asian universities, out of a total of 984 institutions assessed.

The university’s performance showed significant improvements across all domains, particularly academic reputation, employer reputation, and citations per paper, reflecting UTP’s growing global impact and its ability to produce highly sought-after graduates.

In a statement today, UTP said it has continuously climbed the QS Asia University Rankings, demonstrating a steady upward trajectory from a ranking of 127th in 2016 to reaching 53rd place this year, from its previous 69th position.

“This remarkable progress highlights the university’s steady commitment to academic excellence and its ability to adapt to the evolving global higher education landscape.

“This achievement, coupled with UTP’s recent entry into the top 250 of the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2025, a first for a Malaysian university, reflects the university’s consistent reputation in global rankings,” it said.

Meanwhile, UTP vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Mohamed Ibrahim Abdul Mutalib said they are incredibly proud of the achievement, and described it as a reflection of the dedication and commitment of the entire UTP community, including faculty, staff, students, and alumni.

“We thank PETRONAS, industry partners, and academic collaborators for their support and partnership. This recognition reinforces our position as a global leader in higher education, producing world-class global graduates ready to shape the future.

“By collaborating extensively with industry partners and prioritising research that addresses real-world problems, we are equipping our students with the skills they need to thrive in the years to come.

“We are also committed to developing well-rounded individuals who are adaptable, inclusive, and globally minded,” he added.

To address future challenges, UTP will continue to prioritise research in key areas such as energy transition, sustainable living, and digital technologies.