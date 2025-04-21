PETALING JAYA: Universiti Utara Malaysia (UUM) has established two dedicated committees to probe a tragic bus accident on campus that claimed the life of a student and to reevaluate the safety standards of its shuttle bus system.

The fatal incident, which occurred near a bus stop along Jalan Persiaran Perdana within the university grounds, took place on Saturday and led to the death of 22-year-old Manarina Hasya Muhamad Karim, a fourth-semester Bachelor of Marketing student.

In a statement, UUM vice-chancellor Professor Datuk Dr Mohd Foad Sakdan stated that an accident investigation committee has been formed to look into the crash that took place within the campus grounds, New Straits Times reported.

He added that a second committee, the Campus Shuttle Bus Service Integrity Evaluation Committee, would evaluate the efficiency, compliance, and overall management of UUM’s transport system.

“We have taken steps by establishing two special committees to investigate the incident and review the safety aspects of the campus shuttle service.

“UUM remains committed to prioritising the safety and welfare of its community, including students,“ he stated.

He mentioned that UUM has provided support to Manarina’s family, including assistance with funeral arrangements, insurance claims, and welfare aid.

“UUM shares in the profound grief of the student’s family. The loss of a student, who was on the path to success, is not only a loss to her loved ones, but also to the university and the nation.”

He also confirmed that police are conducting a separate investigation and that counselling services have been made available to the victim’s family and affected students.

According to earlier reports, the accident happened when a shuttle bus had stopped to pick up passengers and was rear-ended by another bus. The resulting impact caused the front bus to surge forward, crashing into a roadside barrier and pinning Manarina, who had been waiting in line to board.

She succumbed to her injuries while being treated at Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital.

Both bus drivers, aged 32 and 37, escaped unhurt.

The case is currently being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.