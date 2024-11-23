Value-Based Healthcare crucial for better patient outcomes – DEP Health Minister

KUALA LUMPUR: Transitioning to a Value-Based Healthcare (VBHC) system, which prioritises improving patient outcomes over the traditional fee-for-service model, is essential, according to Deputy Health Minister Datuk Lukanisman Awang Sauni.

He said VBHC emphasises patient outcomes relative to costs, shifting away from the fee-for-service model that focuses on volume over value.

This approach prioritises prevention, quality and accountability, ensuring that every ringgit spent delivers measurable health benefits.

“In this (VBHC) approach, patient-centred care ensures that healthcare aligns with individuals’ needs. Integrated care delivery brings healthcare providers together into a cohesive team, prioritising patients’ health over fragmented care.

“Additionally, outcome measurements hold providers accountable for achieving real improvements. Performance-based rewards further incentivise high-quality service and better patient outcomes,” he said in his recorded speech, made available to Bernama, at the opening of the 4th Malaysian Lifestyle Medicine Conference, themed “Diabetes Management Revolution: From Prevention to Remission”, here on Thursday (Nov 21).

Commenting further, Lukanisman highlighted global examples of VBHC, such as Singapore’s Healthier SG Initiative and the ChenMed Network in the United States, which have significantly reduced hospitalisations and healthcare costs while achieving high patient satisfaction.

“Similarly, Malaysia can adapt these principles to create a system that prioritises prevention and chronic disease management,” he said.

Meanwhile, Malaysian Society of Lifestyle Medicine (MSLM) president and organising chairman of the conference Dr Siva Poobalasingam, in his welcoming address, emphasised the importance of promoting health literacy to ensure all Malaysians have access to the resources and education needed to make healthier choices.