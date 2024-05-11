Various initiatives to ensure educational excellence of children of ATM personnel - Mohamed Khaled

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) is committed to enhancing the well-being of the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) personnel, not only by ensuring a comfortable and harmonious living environment, but also by promoting excellence in the education of their children.

Its Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin emphasised that the ministry has implemented, and will continue to roll out, various initiatives to support this objective, including a free online tuition programme for Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) candidates who are children of ATM personnel, in collaboration with Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI).

“In fact, I am currently working to ensure that all SPM candidates who are children of ATM personnel receive a Chromebook free of charge. Some Chromebooks have already been distributed to SPM candidates for this session, and the rest will be provided shortly,” he said.

Furthermore, to ensure the smooth running of the online tuition programme and learning through Chromebooks, MINDEF has partnered with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and the Ministry of Communications, to improve connectivity.

“We aim to provide comprehensive Wi-Fi and internet services across military camps,” he said, at the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) Education Excellence Awards (AKP) ceremony, held at the Wisma Pertahanan auditorium today.

He said that MINDEF is also working on a Perajurit Broadband package for all ATM personnel, where they will only need to pay RM49 per month for internet services.

Mohamed Khaled further urged the children of ATM personnel to always uphold the dignity and reputation of their parents, as well as the entire armed forces community.

“The behaviour and character of each individual reflects on the entire ATM community. Therefore, use this opportunity to demonstrate good values, maturity, and exemplary discipline,” he said.

He also encouraged the children of ATM personnel to pursue their chosen careers with passion and enthusiasm, while viewing higher education as a time to develop personal character, adulthood, and maturity.

“Our aim in higher education is not just to produce knowledgeable individuals, but to shape well-rounded personalities who become mature, resilient adults,” he added.

Meanwhile, at the event, Mohamed Khaled presented awards to 113 outstanding students from the Central Zone in recognition of their excellent achievements in the 2023 SPM exams.

Also present at the ceremony were Deputy Defence Minister Adly Zahari; Chief of Defence Force Gen Tan Sri Mohammad Ab Rahman; Royal Malaysian Navy chief Admiral Datuk Zulhelmy Ithnain; Royal Malaysian Air Force chief Gen Tan Sri Mohd Ashgar Khan Goriman Khan and LTAT (Armed Forces Fund Board) chairman Gen Tan Sri Azizan Ariffin.

A total of 295 students from across the country - the Northern, Southern, Eastern, as well as the Sabah and Sarawak Zones - will be honoured at separate ceremonies later.

LTAT Foundation chief executive Datuk Dr Mohamad Nizar Sudin disclosed that of the 295 recipients, three students obtained 11As, 10As (13 students); 9As (37 students); 8As (50 students), 7As (49 students), 6As (60 students), and received 5As (83 students) for their 2023 SPM results.

Meanwhile, MINDEF, in a statement, said that the AKP-ATM ceremony, held annually since 1991, is an initiative managed by MINDEF, the ATM Department of Education (JAP), and the LTAT Foundation.

“Since 1991, LTAT Foundation, formerly known as Yayasan Warisan Perajurit, has provided grants and bursaries to more than 14,000 children of ATM personnel, with a total allocation of RM12 million,” read the statement.