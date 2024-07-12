Varsities need to give space for industry to explore disciplines with new technology - PM

GEORGE TOWN: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has urged public universities, particularly those in the northern region, to give ample space for industry players to cooperate in exploring new disciplines related to high-tech industries.

Anwar stressed the importance of synergy between universities, industry players and the private sector, especially in developing the semiconductor industry as well as the related ecosystems, in line with Penang’s position as a semiconductor hub in the region.

He said that this was also to meet the country’s urgent need, which requires sufficient qualified engineers in high-tech industries, including the integrated circuit design industry.

“Universities must give the necessary space for the industry to come in a more aggressive manner. We make the necessary adjustments as time goes by but (the) best way to educate, train, upscale and rescale is to ensure the synergy, the working collaboration between the industries and the education institutions.

“It is important for the mission of education to ensure that this happens at a fast pace and the preparedness to adjust,” he said at the launch of the Penang Silicon Design @5km+ in Bayan Lepas near here today.

Anwar, also the Finance Minister, said that while political stability and clear national policies won’t have any difficulties in attracting investors, the issue of ecosystems still poses a challenge for them to invest in the country.

“Ensure the basic infrastructure is carried out at a fast pace. What is the training? Whether universities can focus on the new disciplines at a rapid pace.

“So, this is to remind USM (Universiti Sains Malaysia), UUM (Universiti Utara Malaysia) and related centres here in Penang, universities in Perak and Kedah, which could be utilised to ensure that these new disciplines must be approved at a fast pace,” he said.

He also expressed surprise with the ability of Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM), which managed to approve the setting up of an Artificial Intelligence (AI) Faculty and start the programme within four months, which Anwar described as an extraordinary achievement in the country.

Meanwhile, Anwar also approved a matching grant of RM50 million for a five-year period, with RM10 million a year, for the Penang Silicon Design @5km+ initiative.

According to him, the Penang Silicon Design @5km+ initiative is a project that Penang can be proud of and one that is capable of boosting the economic strength of the state, and the country in general.

The Penang Silicon Design @5km+ initiative, which is spearheaded by the Penang Government through its main agency, InvestPenang, was created to revolutionise the Malaysian semiconductor industry in line with the National Semiconductor Strategy (NSS).

This comprises three main components, namely the Integrated Circuit (IC) and Digital Design Park, Penang Chip Design Academy and Silicon Research and Incubation Space.

Among the objectives of the Penang Silicon Design @5km+ are to ensure that Penang remains the main hub for global IC design, thus strengthening Malaysia’s position in the international semiconductor ecosystem; develop an ecosystem and support infrastructure that is conducive and dynamic; create high-value employment opportunities; attract foreign direct investment; and enhance existing talent according to future industry needs.

Elaborating, Anwar said Penang has been known as a semiconductor centre for a long time and this Penang Silicon Design @5km+ initiative is a momentous occasion in the industry’s history to lift Penang and Malaysia to become a global semiconductor hub.

The total amount of investment for the Penang Silicon Design @5km+ is projected to be RM120 million for a five-year period and the state government has provided an allocation of RM60 million to drive this initiative.

Also present at the event were Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan, Human Resources Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong, Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz and Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.