Varsities need to give space for industry to explore disciplines with new technology - PM

GEORGE TOWN: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has urged public universities, particularly those in the northern region, to give ample space for industry players to cooperate in exploring new disciplines related to high-tech industries.

Anwar stressed the importance of synergy between universities, industry players and the private sector, especially in developing the semiconductor industry as well as the related ecosystems, in line with Penang’s position as a semiconductor hub in the region.

He said that this was also to meet the country’s urgent need, which requires sufficient qualified engineers in high-tech industries, including the integrated circuit design industry.

“Universities must give the necessary space for the industry to come in a more aggressive manner. We make the necessary adjustments as time goes by but (the) best way to educate, train, upscale and rescale is to ensure the synergy, the working collaboration between the industries and the education institutions.

“It is important for the mission of education to ensure that this happens at a fast pace and the preparedness to adjust,” he said at the launch of the Penang Silicon Design @5km+ in Bayan Lepas near here today.