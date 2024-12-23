SEREMBAN: Demand for vegetables in Negeri Sembilan has declined despite market prices remaining stable and affordable, said State Entrepreneurship, Human Resources, Climate Change, Cooperatives and Consumer Affairs Committee chairman, S. Veerapan.

He noted that although reports indicate rising vegetable prices in several other states due to unpredictable weather, prices in Negeri Sembilan remain under control.

“I’ve observed that consumers are more cautious with their spending on vegetables this time. Prices are still reasonable, but demand is lower. So far, we have not received any complaints about price hikes here,“ he told reporters after attending the launch of the Christmas 2024 Festive Season Maximum Price Scheme (SHMMP) at a mall in Seremban 2 today.

Earlier, the media had reported Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu as saying that the government expects vegetable prices to stabilise and decrease by March, following the end of the Northeast Monsoon (MTL) period.

According to the report, the recent increase in vegetable prices has been attributed to unpredictable weather conditions.

Today’s programme saw nine items listed under SHMMP price controls, including imported bone-in lamb, imported potatoes (China), carrots, round cabbage (Indonesia and China, excluding Beijing cabbage), tomatoes, green bell peppers, red chilies, large imported red onions, and large yellow onions.