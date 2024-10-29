VEP RIFID installation areas at Johor JPJ, Akademi Pengangkutan Jalan Wilayah Selatan closed

PUTRAJAYA: The locations to install the Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) at the Johor Road Transport Department (JPJ) and Akademi Pengangkutan Jalan Wilayah Selatan will be closed from tomorrow.

JPJ director-general Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli said that Singapore vehicle owners can go to three new locations to install their VEP RFIDs - Level 7 Carpark of Paradigm Mall from Oct 30 to 31 (10 am to midnight), Nov 1 to Jan 31, 2025 (10 am to 10 pm), the VEP Collection Center (VCC) Danga Bay, Jalan Skudai, Johor Bahru (10 am to 10 pm daily), and Woodlands Center in MY VEP PTE LTD, 186 Woodlands Industrial Park E5, #03-01, Singapore 757515 (9 am to 5 pm, Mondays to Fridays).

The VEP enforcement at the Malaysia-Singapore land border effective Oct 1 is in line with Section 66H (7) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

For information on VEP registration, visit www.vep.jpj.gov.my.