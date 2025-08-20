Verify social media content authenticity, Fahmi warns Malaysians

KUALA LUMPUR: Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil expressed serious concern about netizens accepting social media information without verification.

He emphasised this tendency makes people vulnerable to scams and misinformation campaigns.

Fahmi highlighted the critical difference between social media content and professionally vetted mainstream media reports.

He stated mainstream media upholds strict journalistic ethics and integrity standards.

We are seeing a trend where many netizens believe everything they see online, Fahmi told the Dewan Rakyat.

He explained some individuals even fall victim to sophisticated scams involving artificial intelligence like deepfakes.

For instance, some believed claims of a cable car service in Perak, the minister revealed.

He also cited the widely circulated false allegation that Zara Qairina died after being put into a washing machine.

Fahmi described another case involving a so-called pathologist on TikTok livestreams claiming to be an expert.

Checks with the Health Ministry revealed he was not a doctor, Fahmi informed the house.

He added authorities confirmed the individual had a known history of scams.

Fahmi further noted the Sabah Journalist Association criticised influencers swarming a press conference.

These influencers behaved as if they were professional reporters at the event concerning Zara Qairina’s death.

They asked questions, but their intention was to create content for personal gain, he asserted.

Fahmi pointed out that viral views generate significant financial returns for these creators.

He lamented that integrity and factual verification were completely ignored in the process.

To counter this issue, Fahmi announced a mobilisation of government communication channels.

The Information Department, Bernama, and the Broadcasting Department will produce public education content.

This initiative aims to help the public understand that not everything on social media is true.

On a separate matter, Fahmi addressed the case of five teenagers charged in Kota Kinabalu.

He stressed their identities are protected under Section 15 of the Child Act 2001.

This is not due to any directive but is required under existing law, Fahmi clarified.

Any case involving children under 18 automatically falls under the Child Act, he concluded.

Earlier today, five teenage girls were charged with using abusive words against Zara Qairina last month. - Bernama