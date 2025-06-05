Veteran actress Sophia Ibrahim laid to rest

KUALA LUMPUR: Veteran actress Sophia Ibrahim, who died yesterday, was buried at the Raudhatul Sakinah Muslim cemetery in Taman Batu Muda here today.

Funeral prayers were performed at Surau Al Hijrah, Taman Bolton, Batu Caves at about 9.30 am.

More than 100 people, including family members, relatives, friends and fellow artistes, came to pay their last respects.

Sophia, the eldest of 12 siblings, including Datuk Khadijah Ibrahim and the late Latif Ibrahim, died at the age of 77 at a private hospital at 7.15 pm due to complications from asthma.

She began acting at just 15 years old with her debut in ‘Ragam P. Ramlee’ (1964), later gaining prominence through films such as ‘Dr Rushdi’, ‘Cinta 200 Ela’, ‘Pontianak Harum Sundal Malam’ and ‘Puteri Impian’.

Meanwhile, Khadijah said her sister had been experiencing frequent asthma attacks recently, although she did not appear to be seriously ill.

She added that the late actress had spent much of her time in recent days meeting with friends, as if bidding them farewell.

“She kept meeting friends...every day there was a gathering. It was as though she wanted to say goodbye. But I’m grateful I managed to return from Sabah early this morning to see her for the last time,“ she said.