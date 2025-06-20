Veteran singer Zaleha Hamid dies

KUALA LUMPUR: Veteran singer Zaleha Hamid, who rose to fame in the 1980s, died due to a lung infection at Sultanah Aminah Hospital in Johor Bahru at about 8.30 pm yesterday. She was 70.

Her husband, Ungku Sulaiman Ungku Aziz, confirmed the news when contacted by Bernama.

“My wife was admitted to the hospital on the second day of Hari Raya Aidiladha. Around 6 pm today, she began experiencing shortness of breath while we were feeding her milk through a tube.

“She had been bedridden since suffering a stroke in 2020,” he said.

Ungku Sulaiman said her remains will be laid to rest at the Kassim Noor Muslim Cemetery in Kampung Sungai Danga, Johor Bahru after Friday prayers tomorrow.

Besides her husband, Zaleha is survived by three children and six grandchildren.

A celebrated singer and entertainer in Malaysia and Singapore, she was recognised as one of the pioneers of dangdut music and was fondly known as the Queen of Dangdut.

Among her popular songs were Jangan Segan Segan, Jangan Kau Tangiskan, Nasib Janda, Sesejuk Airmata Ibu and Dangdut Reggae.

She also recorded duets such as Inang Aidilfitri with the late Datuk Sudirman, Sesuci Kasihku Semurni Cintamu with Aziz Ahmad and Joget Burung Merpati with Herman Tino.