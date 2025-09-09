Vietnamese man fined RM20,000 and jailed for causing hurt to baby

BUTTERWORTH: A Vietnamese man received a RM20,000 fine and an eight-month prison sentence after pleading guilty to five separate charges in the Magistrate’s Court today.

Nguyen Minh Hoa, aged 36, admitted to the charges which included causing hurt to two men and an 11-month-old baby with a knife.

The court heard that the incidents occurred at a supermarket in Telaga Air on August 9, where he attacked a local man and a Nepalese national.

He also attempted to cause injury to an infant using a knife during the same altercation at 1 pm.

These three charges were brought under Section 324 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 511, which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years imprisonment, a fine, or whipping.

The fourth charge involved the theft of prawns, crabs, clams, cencaru fish, and chicken worth RM180 from the supermarket.

This offence falls under Section 380 of the Penal Code and is punishable by up to 10 years in prison, a fine, or whipping.

His final charge was for overstaying his visa in Malaysia by nine months and 22 days without a valid reason.

This immigration violation is an offence under Section 15(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63, punishable under Section 15(4) of the same act.

The unrepresented accused was fined a total of RM20,000 for the first three charges, with a default sentence of 23 months imprisonment.

He received a three-month jail term for the theft charge, to be served from his arrest date, and a five-month sentence for the immigration offence, effective from his conviction date.

Prosecuting officer ASP Nor Aziah Hasan handled the case for the prosecution. – Bernama