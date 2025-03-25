SEREMBAN: The wife of ‘Pak Cik Petai,’ Mohd Noor Saad, has received sponsorship from Columbia Asia Hospital here, to undergo cataract treatment for her right eye on April 10.

Mohd Noor, 67, said he never expected that his struggles selling petai (stink bean) and doing odd jobs in Port Dickson to raise funds for his wife Astiah Yaakob’s eye treatment would attract the attention of various private hospitals, including in Putrajaya.

“I am grateful to the hospital for helping me in my time of need. I sincerely apologise from the bottom of my heart, I’m just a poor man.

“I did odd jobs to save money for my wife’s eye treatment even though I suffer from high blood pressure and diabetes,” he told reporters after a medical consultation at Columbia Asia Hospital.

Meanwhile, his wife Astiah, an Indonesian with permanent resident status, agreed to accept the free treatment offered by the private hospital due to its proximity and to save on travel costs.

The mother of two shared that she had undergone cataract surgery for her left eye at Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital (HTJ) seven years ago. At the time, doctors had recommended surgery for both eyes but due to financial constraints, the hospital treated the left eye first, as it was in a more critical condition.

“The doctor back then agreed to help treat my left eye after assessing my health condition and my husband’s financial situation. Alhamdulillah, my eye improved. After the surgery, my husband and I continued working to raise money for the right eye’s treatment,” she said.

Consultant Ophthalmologist, Medical Retina and Uveitis Specialist Dr Sangeeta Kuganasan said Astiah’s left eye remained in good condition following the surgery, but her right eye now required urgent surgery due to worsening cataracts.

She said the hospital would cover the treatment cost, which ranges from RM3,800 to RM4,000, and the surgery itself would take approximately 30 minutes.

“This is the patient’s first consultation here. She suffers from cataracts in her right eye, where the lens opacity is at a severe stage,” she explained.

Dr Sangeeta said she hoped the surgery would be successful and Astiah’s vision would be restored so she could carry out her daily activities without difficulty.

Previously, the media reported on a viral video showing the petai trader throwing some of his petai onto the road.

The act was believed to be a protest after he was prevented from selling by enforcement officers from the Port Dickson Municipal Council (MPPD) and ordered to stop his business, which was being conducted in a parking lot in front of a supermarket.

However, the misunderstanding was later resolved amicably, and Mohd Noor also received compensation from Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun for the petai he was unable to sell on the day of the incident.

Following the incident, Mohd Noor explained that he had been working hard by doing odd jobs and selling petai to raise funds for his wife’s cataract surgery.