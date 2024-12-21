KUALA LUMPUR: The government has extended the visa exemption for Indian nationals, initially set to end on Dec 31, 2024, for an additional two years until Dec 31, 2026.

Home Ministry (KDN) secretary-general Datuk Awang Alik Jeman said the extension aligns with Malaysia’s role as ASEAN Chair next year and preparations for Visit Malaysia Year 2026.

“Previously, the government also approved a similar extension for Chinese nationals, effective until the same date,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Introduced on Dec 1 last year, the visa exemption is part of the Visa Liberalisation Plan to boost Malaysia’s economy and tourism while ensuring national security is upheld.

The exemption allows Indian and Chinese nationals to visit Malaysia visa-free for up to 30 days.