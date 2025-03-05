KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s decision to grant visa-free entry to all citizens of Kosovo for stays of up to 30 days marks a new milestone that will further boost the two nations’ bilateral ties.

It is set to be a catalyst that not only will deepen engagements between governments and stimulate two-way trade and business activities, but also in expanding people-to-people exchanges across the multifaceted areas of culture, education, and tourism.

Kosovo’s President Dr Vjosa Osmani Sadriu said the news have been warmly received by the Kosovars after her government announced that Malaysia is removing these visa restrictions for its citizens recently.

“So, this has made quite a big news in our country. I am sure that a lot of people will want to visit (Malaysia) now,” she told Bernama and RTM in an exclusive interview on Friday, during her official visit to Malaysia.

The President, on April 25, on a post on her X account, has expressed her appreciation to Malaysia for the visa exemptions to all citizens of the republic for stays of up to 30 days.

Osmani said Kosovo removed visa restrictions for Malaysia some time ago, allowing Malaysians to travel to Kosovo without restrictions for up to 90 days, and now Malaysia has reciprocated the move.

She said the move is a very timely and welcome decision, which also shows the personal dedication of Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to enhance the relations between the two countries.

“We are looking forward to seeing more and more citizens from our country visiting Malaysia,” she said.

The President also looks forward to direct flights between Kosovo and Malaysia in the future to ease communication and travel, and increase tourism between the two countries.

“Even as we speak, connections are very, very good, mostly through Istanbul, but there are also other connections as well on a daily basis. However, direct flights are always an easier way to expand more communication and more travel,” she added.

Osmani said Kosovars travel to Malaysia mainly for tourism; and at the same time, Kosovo is also working a lot and investing a lot in its tourism, especially highland tourism.

The President said that the people-to-people connections between Kosovo and Malaysia remains strong, noting Malaysia’s unwavering support for Kosovo during its most difficult moments in 1999, and its early recognition of Kosovo’s independence in 2008.

“And at that time, many countries supported us, and Malaysia was one of the first. Malaysia’s support helped Kosovo reconstruct the country,” she said.

According to Osmani, Kosovo practically had to build the country from the ashes, and Malaysia’s support helped the country through the peace-building project. It also assisted Kosovo during their independence and state-building process.

“So in all of these phases, Malaysia was with us, and the people of Kosovo are very grateful,” she added.

Malaysia officially recognised Kosovo on Oct 30, 2008, becoming one of the first Asian country to do so. Diplomatic relations were formally established on March 18, 2011.

In 2024, total bilateral trade between Malaysia and Kosovo reached RM28.55 million (US$6.0 million), with Malaysia’s exports to the republic valued at RM25.92 million (US$5.5 million), and imports at RM2.63 million (US$550,000).

Key Malaysian exports include palm oil, electrical and electronic products, and manufactured goods, while imports from Kosovo mainly consist of raw materials and semi-precious stones.

The President also hoped that her four-day maiden visit here will have to spark stronger interests among Malaysia on Kosovo, thus helping to contribute towards creating closer connections between their citizens.

“There have been a lot of students from Kosovo who came to study in Malaysia, and they have contributed to these connections.

“And as I said lately, a lot of touristic visits are happening that are contributing to these human bonds. But we are very hopeful that more is to come, and that this human connection is going to grow even much faster from now on”, she added.

During her four-day official visit to Malaysia from May 1, Osmani has expressed Kosovo’s readiness to collaborate with Malaysia in areas such as cybersecurity, counterterrorism, and disaster response and education among others.

She also conferred Anwar with the Order of Independence, Kosovo’s highest civilian award, in recognition of Malaysia’s unwavering support for Kosovo’s statehood and for his steadfast commitment to strengthening bilateral ties between both countries.