KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Tourism, Culture and Environment Assistant Minister Datuk Joniston Bangkuai has called for Sabah to be given a fair share of tourism funding from the federal government as preparations for Visit Malaysia 2026 gain momentum.

Joniston said Sabah’s consistent performance in attracting international visitors reflects its significant contribution to the national tourism sector.

“Sabah has done well in terms of bringing international visitors to Malaysia and meeting our 2024 tourist arrival targets.

“As we gear up for Visit Malaysia 2026, I sincerely hope that Sabah will receive the support and fair allocation it deserves from the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) to further drive Malaysia’s tourism success,” he said in a statement here today.

Joniston, who is also Sabah Tourism Board (STB) Chairman said a list of proposals for Visit Malaysia 2026 had been submitted for Sabah, and he hoped for a favourable response.

He added that STB is expected to meet with the MOTAC Minister soon to discuss the proposals further.

In October last year, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the federal government had set aside nearly RM550 million to support tourism activities and prepare for Visit Malaysia Year 2026.

While stressing the importance of continued collaboration between the government and the private sector, Joniston noted that strategic backing from federal authorities is essential to unlock Sabah’s full tourism potential.

“Continuous engagement is about keeping things real. We want to ensure our plans are not just ideas on paper, but are shaped by meaningful input from our industry players,“ he said.

Joniston also acknowledged the critical role of tourism operators and local communities in driving Sabah’s tourism growth as well as encouraged stakeholders to continue innovating and collaborating closely with STB and relevant government bodies.