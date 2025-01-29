GEORGE TOWN: Tourism Malaysia is actively promoting northern states, particularly Penang, in conjunction with the Visit Malaysia Year 2026 (VMY2026) campaign.

Tourism Malaysia Northern Region director Abdul Hadi Che Man said efforts included collaborating with travel agencies to offer attractive packages focusing on unique destinations in Penang, Kedah, and Perlis.

“For Penang, we are highlighting products such as the Heritage Tour, while for Kedah and Perlis, we are showcasing eco-tourism products that can attract visitors to explore all northern states.

“We will also participate in the Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (MATTA) Fair, which will be held in Penang for the northern region. We will bring in travel agencies from Kedah, including Langkawi, Perlis, and Penang to promote tour packages, alongside hotel operators from across Malaysia,“ he said when met after welcoming tourists at Penang International Airport (PIA) in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebration today.

He added that travel agencies in the north would be introduced to counterparts in other states to market tourism packages.

Meanwhile, Abdul Hadi said today’s event is part of Tourism Malaysia’s efforts in line with the VMY2026 campaign, conducted in collaboration with Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB).

Tourists arriving on 22 international flights were greeted with lion dance performances and given mandarin oranges as a symbolic gesture of the Chinese New Year celebration.

“They arrived from Taipei, Kuala Namu (Indonesia), Singapore, Bangkok, and Ho Chi Minh City. This initiative aims to create a memorable experience for tourists visiting Malaysia,“ he said.

He noted that this was the first time Tourism Malaysia had organised such an event, held simultaneously at Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminals 1 and 2 (KLIA 1 and 2), Kota Kinabalu International Airport in Sabah, and Kuching International Airport in Sarawak.

According to him, Malaysia recorded 38 million visitor arrivals last year, generating RM102.2 billion in tourism revenue, while VMY2026 is expected to attract 36 million international tourists.