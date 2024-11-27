KUALA LUMPUR: To encourage members of GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH) to join voluntary rehabilitation programmes, the Department of Islamic Development (JAKIM), along with state and federal Islamic religious councils and departments, is providing daily allowances to participants, including their spouses and children.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), Senator Dr Zulkifli Hasan, said the programme also includes skills training to help participants sustain their livelihoods.

“We have developed a comprehensive module covering education, financial management, and skills training. However, participation remains low, likely due to the programme’s voluntary nature.

“For children housed in shelter homes, we continue their schooling while ensuring they receive proper Islamic guidance,” he said during a question-and-answer session in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Zulkifli was responding to a supplementary question from Azli Yusof (PH-Shah Alam), who inquired about measures to increase participation among GISBH members in the rehabilitation programmes, particularly given the fatwas addressing deviations in the group’s teachings.

Zulkifli noted that GISBH members participating in the voluntary rehabilitation programme are those without criminal offences.

Members who have been detained must undergo a specialised programme led by the Royal Malaysia Police, the Malaysian Prison Department, and JAKIM, he highlighted.

He added that to realign the faith of the group’s leaders and followers who have deviated from the teachings of Ahli Sunnah Wal Jamaah, the government has launched a 90-day voluntary rehabilitation programme open to all its members.

“The National Security Council (NSC) and JAKIM, in collaboration with the Selangor Islamic Religious Council (MAIS), state Islamic religious departments, and state-level NSC, began a pilot project on Nov 7 at the MAIS rehabilitation home, employing the Istitabah MAIS module.

“Evaluations are conducted every 30 days during the rehabilitation process. Building on this pilot project, JAKIM, in partnership with NSC and various agencies, will roll out a comprehensive rehabilitation programme. This initiative will encompass faith and Syariah restoration, education, counseling, healthcare, national integration, and skills training, to prepare participants for reintegration into society,” Zulkifli said.