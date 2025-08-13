War of words among MPs sparks Dewan Rakyat Speaker’s rebuke

KUALA LUMPUR: A heated verbal clash among Members of Parliament during the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP) debate led to a stern reprimand from Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul.

Johari expressed disappointment over the behaviour, calling it highly embarrassing for elected representatives.

“What is this? What kind of elected representatives are you? Very shameful of you all, shameful. You’re adults, not children, to be quarrelling like this,” he said.

The commotion erupted after Chong Zemin (PH-Kampar) cited Standing Order 36(1), claiming PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang (PN-Marang) did not address the 13MP in his debate.

The argument lasted about seven minutes, involving MPs from both government and opposition benches.

Among those involved were Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim (Arau), Mohd Syahir Che Sulaiman (Bachok), Datuk Che Mohamad Zulkifly Jusoh (Besut), and RSN Rayer (Jelutong).

Johari later entered the chamber to restore order and criticised the MPs for using inappropriate language.

“There are schoolchildren present (in the chamber). I heard from my chamber—MPs cursing, using inappropriate words, all unacceptable,” he added.

He urged MPs to set a better example for national progress.

The session then resumed with Young Syefura Othman (PH-Bentong) continuing the debate without further disruptions. - Bernama