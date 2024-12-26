Warehouse manager charged with illegal transfer of controlled goods

KOTA BHARU: A warehouse manager pleaded not guilty at the Pasir Mas Sessions Court here today to a charge of removing controlled goods from licensed premises earlier this year.

Muhamad Hilmi Mohamad Ashari, 35, entered the plea before Judge Zulkifli Abdullah.

According to the charge, the accused allegedly removed the controlled goods, namely 2,411 kg of cooking oil and 480 kg of coarse sugar, from premises specified in the wholesale licence at 9 pm on Jan 14.

The alleged offence took place at Jalan Tengku Petra Semerak, Kota Bharu, with the goods transported to an address in Kampung Lubuk Tapah Lati in Pasir Mas, which is not specified in the licence.

The charge was framed under Section 20(1) of the Control of Supplies Act 1961 and punishable under Section 22(1).

Judge Zulkifli set bail at RM20,000 and ordered the accused to surrender his passport, if any, report himself to the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry office in Kota Bharu every month and not interfere with prosecution witnesses.

The court fixed Feb 3 for the next mention and the appointment of legal representation.